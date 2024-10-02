Plane's engine sputtered before crash at Sacramento-area golf course, NTSB says

SACRAMENTO – A pilot who survived a plane crash at a Sacramento golf course in early August reported the engine sputtered, then the propeller stopped spinning before the crash, according to a report released by the NTSB on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Aug. 4 around 1:15 p.m. at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex. Video captured the plane skidding across the course and slamming into a chop and cafe.

The pilot refueled both tanks at McClellan Airfield before taking off. Shortly after the airplane took off, the engine sputtered at about 500 feet above sea level, the NTSB report said.

The pilot turned back for the airport when the propeller stopped spinning. When he realized he was not going to make it back to the airport, the pilot initiated a forced landing a the golf course, the NTSB says.

Both of the airplane's wings were damaged. It was recovered for further examination.

The pilot walked away with minor cuts, firefighters said. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.