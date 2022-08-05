Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern California wakes up to clouds, wind, light rain

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Friday weather forecast - Aug. 5, 2022
Friday weather forecast - Aug. 5, 2022 00:55

SACRAMENTO – Parts of Northern California woke up to a fall-like morning on Friday.

In Sacramento, cloud cover and wind have made for a strangely unseasonal scene. High temperatures are only expected to be just below 90 – down from the 100s seen for the past few days.

Slightly higher up, in the foothills, light rain is falling sporadically.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers are being seen across the foothills and high county.

Like earlier in the week, thunderstorms are still expected across the Sierra – with the best chances happening south of the Highway 50 corridor. This area, particularly near Markleeville, has seen intermittent Flash Flood Warnings as bursts of rain fell over the Tamarack Fire burn scar.

Sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures are expected throughout the weekend.

Next week, NWS forecasters say temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal with showers and thunderstorms again still possible over the Sierra. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 8:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.