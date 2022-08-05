Northern California wakes up to clouds, wind, light rain

SACRAMENTO – Parts of Northern California woke up to a fall-like morning on Friday.

In Sacramento, cloud cover and wind have made for a strangely unseasonal scene. High temperatures are only expected to be just below 90 – down from the 100s seen for the past few days.

Slightly higher up, in the foothills, light rain is falling sporadically.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers are being seen across the foothills and high county.

Like earlier in the week, thunderstorms are still expected across the Sierra – with the best chances happening south of the Highway 50 corridor. This area, particularly near Markleeville, has seen intermittent Flash Flood Warnings as bursts of rain fell over the Tamarack Fire burn scar.

Sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures are expected throughout the weekend.

Chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the Sierra will continue over the next few days. Best chances are south of Highway 50. If you have outdoor plans in that area, stay weather aware! If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zuSd43wQwW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 4, 2022

Next week, NWS forecasters say temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal with showers and thunderstorms again still possible over the Sierra.