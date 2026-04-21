Spring storm soaks Northern California; Winter Storm Warning in Sierra

A spring storm continued to soak Northern California Tuesday morning, bringing rain to Central Valley and snow to the Sierra.

As of about 8 a.m., the heaviest rain was falling in the Sierra foothills, from Nevada County down to Calaveras County, along with areas east of Modesto and Turlock.

Expect a slick morning commute as you head out today. We’re getting multiple reports of backed-up storm drains causing problems across the valley. 🌧️



Light snow is falling over the mountain passes and should begin to stick soon. ❄️ #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/kHjCZjNurd — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) April 21, 2026

Heading into the afternoon, forecasters said to expect additional showers along with the possibility of thunderstorms. Hail, brief heavy rain, gusty winds and potential funnel clouds and isolated weak tornadoes are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are most likely between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour is expected through Tuesday night. Up to 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected above 5,000 feet elevation, with up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks.

Alongside widespread rainfall, periods of moderate to heavy mountain snowfall are expected across the Sierra/southern Cascades today into Wednesday.



As a result, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect thru 5 pm Wednesday for the Sierra/southern Cascades above 5000'❄️#CAwx pic.twitter.com/QgI380YSfX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile, up to 2 inches of snow is possible down to 4,500 feet in elevation.

Forecasters said travelers in the Sierra should expect significant reductions in visibility and the potential for major travel delays.

As of 8:30 a.m., there are no chain controls in effect along Interstate 80 or Highway 50.