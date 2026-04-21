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Spring storm soaks Northern California; Winter Storm Warning in Sierra

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

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A spring storm continued to soak Northern California Tuesday morning, bringing rain to Central Valley and snow to the Sierra.

As of about 8 a.m., the heaviest rain was falling in the Sierra foothills, from Nevada County down to Calaveras County, along with areas east of Modesto and Turlock.

Heading into the afternoon, forecasters said to expect additional showers along with the possibility of thunderstorms. Hail, brief heavy rain, gusty winds and potential funnel clouds and isolated weak tornadoes are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are most likely between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour is expected through Tuesday night. Up to 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected above 5,000 feet elevation, with up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks.

Meanwhile, up to 2 inches of snow is possible down to 4,500 feet in elevation.

Forecasters said travelers in the Sierra should expect significant reductions in visibility and the potential for major travel delays.

As of 8:30 a.m., there are no chain controls in effect along Interstate 80 or Highway 50.

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