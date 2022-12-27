Northern California residents struggle to get flights back home from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Canceled flights and sold-out car rentals are causing long lines at airports and travel nightmares for flyers.

CBS13's Laura Haefeli got stuck in San Diego this afternoon after her Southwest flight was canceled. She was forced to road trip from Sacramento to San Diego

Hope for the best expect the worst was the motto for travelers in San Diego heading home from the holiday

"We've been seeing a lot of changes in the flight times. Sometimes it says it's 20 minutes late one hour late," said traveler Kiki Malhotra of Sacramento.

We met Malhotra who is stuck in San Diego, as am I, and hoping to fly home to Sacramento. Southwest was so certain flights would be canceled they wouldn't even accept her luggage.

"They're not letting us check the luggage and there's not much seating here, and I have a little one here he's just lying down here," said Malhotra.

Southwest canceled 70% of their Monday flights, telling CBS13 it was a staffing issue. Crews meant to fly out of San Diego International Airport never got there. They're stuck in Midwest cities after planes were forced to be grounded because of storms

"Me and my husband are going to try to work tomorrow. We were hoping to get back on time and put things away and get ready for tomorrow's work. Get her settled," said Malhotra.

As lines grew at the customer service counters and rental car companies, Napa natives Stefanie Lamarca and her husband say they've learned their lesson.

"It's kind of making me think I won't travel over the holidays in the future. Just stay home," said Lamarca.

Southwest is handing out free snacks and water to travelers stranded in San Diego.