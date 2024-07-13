Northern California politicians condemn violence after shots fired at Trump rally: "Shocking and horrific"

SACRAMENTO – Politicians from Northern California have released statements on Saturday after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Reporters heard numerous shots and Secret Service rushed the stage. Some blood could be seen on Trump's face before he was taken away in a motorcade.

"Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The Butler County district attorney confirmed to CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA that two people are dead - the gunman and an audience member.

Several Northern California politicians released statements.

"Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed," Representative Nancy Pelosi said.

"There is no place for violence in our democracy. My prayers are with former President Trump, his family, and all those in attendance at the rally," California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said.

"Please join me in praying for President Trump and praying for our country," said Jessica Millan Patterson, the chairwoman of the California Republican Party.

"Praying for President Trump and for our country," Congressman Kevin Kiley said.

"Today's senseless attack was a shocking and horrific act. We must completely shut down those who would use violence to snuff out their political opponents. Janna and I are praying for President Trump and everyone impacted by this violence," Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said.

"Please join me and Amanda in keeping President Trump in your prayers," Congressman Vince Fong said.

"The right to assemble is essential to our democracy. There is no place for violence at a political rally. I pray everyone is safe," Senator Angelique Ashby said. "What an incredibly sad and tragic day for our country."

"Political violence has no place in our country- period. I condemn this cowardly act in the strongest terms. I am relieved that the former president is safe and I am praying for all those who were hurt at tonight's rally," said Representative Ami Bera.