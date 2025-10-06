Watch CBS News
Multiple victims reported after helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway

Officials are investigating after a helicopter crashed on a Sacramento freeway Monday evening.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the helicopter went down on eastbound Highway 50 near Howe Avenue. Officials said it was a REACH helicopter that provides air medical services. It was not yet clear if the aircraft was traveling to or from an area hospital.

At least three people have critical injuries, Sacramento Fire said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and the California Highway Patrol but has not immediately heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

