North Sacramento house fire under investigation, dog dies

An investigation is underway after a North Sacramento home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews were first called to the scene along Yampa Circle, off of Jessie and Norwood avenues, around 3 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

All five people who lived at the home got out safely, but a dog was found dead after the fire.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious due to the volume of fire that was in the front room. A loud noise was reported just before the fire started, officials say.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear.