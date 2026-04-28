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North Sacramento house fire under investigation, dog dies

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation is underway after a North Sacramento home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews were first called to the scene along Yampa Circle, off of Jessie and Norwood avenues, around 3 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

All five people who lived at the home got out safely, but a dog was found dead after the fire.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious due to the volume of fire that was in the front room. A loud noise was reported just before the fire started, officials say.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear. 

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