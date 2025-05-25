Concerns grow in Sacramento neighborhood over proposed development of multi-unit housing

SACRAMENTO – There is frustration and fear from north Sacramento homeowners over big development plans on their small street, as a new law allows multi-unit housing in all single-family neighborhoods.

Neighbors uniting are against a proposed housing development on their dead-end street.

"We don't have sewers, we don't have street lighting, we don't have sidewalks," Edward Dominguez said.

Dominguez is campaigning against new homes on Blain Avenue.

"Well, this is one of the flyers that we made to inform our neighbors what's going on," he said.

He's found a following as neighbors are banding together to get the attention of city leaders.

"Oh, nobody wants this," a neighbor said.

Renderings of the proposed development show 14 new units on the half-acre lot that currently has just one home on it.

The proposal makes use of Sacramento's first-in-the-state missing middle housing ordinance, allowing new construction that fits between single-family homes and large apartment complexes.

"The street size being so small, where is everybody going to park at this complex?" Dominguez said.

"In particular, if they are concerned about parking, then I'm going to find a way to increase parking," Ramon Baguio said.

Baguio is designing the new development and said the owners have plans to build more parking on their property, and also build a sidewalk and sewer line that neighbors will be allowed to tie into.

"My objective here is to listen to the community and try to resolve those concerns," Baguio said.

"We're not an angry mob, it just, we're concerned," Dominguez said.

As Sacramento seeks more places for people to call home, is this small street part of the solution?

"We would love to have a discussion with him, we're not against that," Dominguez said.

"I'm ready to meet with them whenever they would like," Baguio said.

The developer says the city's architectural design plan still needs to be approved. They are hoping to break ground in the next four to six months.