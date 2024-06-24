Watch CBS News
North Sacramento fire burns several cars and structures, including 1 home

By Richard Ramos

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Multiple buildings, including at least one home, and several cars were involved in a fire in the north Sacramento area Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it was happening in the area of Rood Avenue and Dry Creek Road, near Rio Linda. Around 10-15 cars were burning and, in addition to the structures, trees and grass were also on fire.

As of 3 p.m., the fire was still very active.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 3:12 PM PDT

