Watch CBS News
Local News

North Sacramento shooting near El Camino Avenue leaves man dead, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a shooting in North Sacramento early Wednesday morning, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded near Western and El Camino avenues around 3:15 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot at least once.

Officers started life-saving efforts, but paramedics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.