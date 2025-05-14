North Sacramento shooting near El Camino Avenue leaves man dead, police say

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a shooting in North Sacramento early Wednesday morning, police say.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded near Western and El Camino avenues around 3:15 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a man who had been shot at least once.

Officers started life-saving efforts, but paramedics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.