Man found dead in North Sacramento, police investigation underway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
SACRAMENTO – Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death in a North Sacramento area neighborhood Wednesday.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along Dixieanne Avenue, just off of Del Paso Boulevard, a little after 8 a.m. after getting reports of a man down.

First responders found a man who appeared to have been shot.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say.

No other information about the incident, including the man's name, has been released at this point.

