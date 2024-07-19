North Highlands undercover prostitution sting results in 56 arrests, sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS – An undercover prostitution sting in Sacramento County has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people, detectives say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday the results of an operation they launched the last week of June along Watt Avenue in the North Highlands area.

Using deputies working undercover posing as sex workers and sex buyers, the sheriff's office says they arrested 56 people. Detectives say they also seized an unserialized handgun in the operation.

"These types of undercover operations are crucial in the fight against prostitution and human trafficking, as they help identify and rescue victims, dismantle criminal networks, and bring perpetrators to justice," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office noted that they will continue to regularly launch these kinds of undercover operations on a regular basis.

While 56 people were arrested in total, the sheriff's office also noted that 30 of those suspects were alleged sex buyers. The suspects' names have been released by the sheriff's office, with most of them being residents of the Sacramento area.

Two residents of Tucson, Ariz. were also among the suspected sex buyers arrested.