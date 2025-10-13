Sacramento-area storage theft suspect struck, seriously hurt during getaway

A storage facility break-in suspect has been hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to get away from the scene, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, early Monday morning, the suspect allegedly broke into a locker at the CubeSmart Storage facility near Roseville Road and Watt Avenue in the North Highlands area.

It's unclear what, if anything, he allegedly took, but the suspect was soon leaving the scene on foot.

That's when the suspect was struck by a vehicle, deputies say.

Deputies say the suspect, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that they expect will leave him hospitalized for several weeks.

No other details about the suspect have been released by authorities.