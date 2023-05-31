North Highlands shooting leads to chase, crash and carjacking

NORTH HIGHLANDS - An investigation is underway in North Highlands after a shooting and crash near Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard.

This intersection is partially shut down for their investigation.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says it started around 8 p.m. One of the suspects went to the other suspect's home and fired shots. That's when the other suspect got in their car and chased the other suspect. Both vehicles crashed outside of the Speedway gas station.

One of the suspects then allegedly forced their way into a bystander's vehicle and ordered them to drive to I-80. Their car was eventually pulled over in Davis.

The victim is cooperating. However, it's unclear whether the police are looking for anyone right now. We're told there haven't been any arrests that have been made at this point.