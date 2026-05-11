Watch CBS News
Local News

North Highlands church damaged in overnight fire

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters in Sacramento County are investigating after a fire broke out at a church in North Highlands early Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters were called to the Victory Life Bible Church at 5697 Hillsdale Boulevard following reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that started on the exterior of the building and extended into a classroom area.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the front of the structure. At the same time, a search of the building was conducted to ensure no one was inside the church.

north-highlands-church-fire-051126.jpg
Sac Metro firefighters on the scene of a fire at a church in North Highlands, May 11, 2026. CBS

"Thanks to vigilant neighbors who noticed the fire in its early stages and immediately called 911, crews were able to respond quickly and help keep the fire damage to a minimum," Metro Fire said in a statement.

The agency said Monday morning that investigators were on scene to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue