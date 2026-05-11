North Highlands church damaged in overnight fire

Firefighters in Sacramento County are investigating after a fire broke out at a church in North Highlands early Monday morning.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters were called to the Victory Life Bible Church at 5697 Hillsdale Boulevard following reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire that started on the exterior of the building and extended into a classroom area.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the front of the structure. At the same time, a search of the building was conducted to ensure no one was inside the church.

Sac Metro firefighters on the scene of a fire at a church in North Highlands, May 11, 2026. CBS

"Thanks to vigilant neighbors who noticed the fire in its early stages and immediately called 911, crews were able to respond quickly and help keep the fire damage to a minimum," Metro Fire said in a statement.

The agency said Monday morning that investigators were on scene to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.