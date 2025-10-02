Watch CBS News
Local News

North Highlands BBQ restaurant damaged in early morning fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire breaks out at North Highlands restaurant
Fire breaks out at North Highlands restaurant 00:23

A fire damaged a North Highlands restaurant early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Watt Avenue, near Karl Drive, around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the side of the business, Bear West BBQ & Soul Food.

The flames were quickly put out, firefighters say, before any other businesses were damaged.

Exactly how much damage the BBQ restaurant suffered is unclear, however.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue