North Highlands BBQ restaurant damaged in early morning fire

Fire breaks out at North Highlands restaurant

A fire damaged a North Highlands restaurant early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Watt Avenue, near Karl Drive, around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the side of the business, Bear West BBQ & Soul Food.

The flames were quickly put out, firefighters say, before any other businesses were damaged.

Exactly how much damage the BBQ restaurant suffered is unclear, however.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.