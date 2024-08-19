Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies after crashing in North Highlands neighborhood

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Witnesses say a pickup was driving recklessly before it crashed in a North Highlands neighborhood over the weekend, killing the driver.

California Highway Patrol says first responders were called to the scene along Bainbridge Driver, off of Walerga Road, just after 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate a crash.

At the scene, a pickup truck had apparently ran a stop sign and crashed into two parked vehicles.

The driver of the pickup was partially ejected in the crash, CHP says; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says he was a man in his 20s. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.