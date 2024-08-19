Driver dies after crashing in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Witnesses say a pickup was driving recklessly before it crashed in a North Highlands neighborhood over the weekend, killing the driver.

California Highway Patrol says first responders were called to the scene along Bainbridge Driver, off of Walerga Road, just after 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate a crash.

At the scene, a pickup truck had apparently ran a stop sign and crashed into two parked vehicles.

The driver of the pickup was partially ejected in the crash, CHP says; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says he was a man in his 20s.