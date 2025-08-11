Standoff in front of North Highlands 7-Eleven ends with suspect in custody

Law enforcement officers have taken a vandalism suspect into custody after a standoff in front of a North Highlands 7-Eleven store Monday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was wanted for a felony vandalism incident earlier Sunday night.

Deputies encountered the suspect at the 7-Eleven store near Elkhorn Boulevard and Walerga Road. A standoff ensued with the suspect barricading himself in his vehicle and refusing to get out.

Due to some concerning statements deputies say the suspect made, crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were called out to the scene. The 7-Eleven store was also evacuated, deputies say.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies took the suspect into custody.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.