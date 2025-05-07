"Noctotourism" highlighted as Sacramento hosts summit on how to improve nightlife

SACRAMENTO — For the first time, Sacramento is hosting the Sociable City Summit. Leaders from across the country and other nations are here this week discussing ways to improve nighttime entertainment options.

Edward Grant, with the City of Dallas, was one of those officials and experts in town. He's introducing the concept of noctourism, which is the creation of more after-hours festivals and entertainment to bring in more money from people from across the region and state.

"They're there for that event, but then they're spending money at your restaurants, they're spending money at your hotels to stay overnight, they're spending money on transportation," Grant said.

But increasing crowds at night can also create safety concerns.

"Your potential for something to happen grows, and that's the risk part of it, but it's how we plan, prevent and respond to it that makes a difference," Grant said.

Sacramento's nighttime economy manager, Tina Lee-Vogt, says the city is already working to expand evening entertainment options and safety.

"I think, sometimes, that we focus so much on day tourism that we forget about the other 9-5," Lee-Vogt said.

Last month, Sacramento created new permits that allow dancing, DJs and live music in places like wine bars, coffee shops and breweries.

The city is also considering allowing people to drink alcohol in special zones outside bars and restaurants.

"I think it's a great idea and it gives the ability to start socializing and to really not worry about pounding that drink as quickly as they normally would," Lee-Vogt said.

State lawmakers are also considering a bill that would allow serving alcohol for two extra hours, extending the last call to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.