Watch CBS News
Local News

No injuries after man hits two police vehicles in Stockton

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON —  A 22-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after hitting two police vehicles following a brief pursuit in Stockton.

Around 2:30 a.m., Stockton Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Cherbourg and Courtney ways when a man, later identified as John Ruiz, failed to yield leading officers on a short pursuit.

During the pursuit, his vehicle became disabled, and he reportedly used it to strike two police vehicles before being taken into custody.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured.

Ruiz was arrested for evading and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.