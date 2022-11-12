No injuries after man hits two police vehicles in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after hitting two police vehicles following a brief pursuit in Stockton.

Around 2:30 a.m., Stockton Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Cherbourg and Courtney ways when a man, later identified as John Ruiz, failed to yield leading officers on a short pursuit.

During the pursuit, his vehicle became disabled, and he reportedly used it to strike two police vehicles before being taken into custody.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured.

Ruiz was arrested for evading and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.