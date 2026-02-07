Nique Clifford scores 30 but Kings fall to Cavaliers 132-126 in James Harden's Cleveland debut

James Harden scored 23 points in his Cavaliers debut and Donovan Mitchell had 35 to lead Cleveland to a 132-126 victory over Sacramento on Saturday night, sending the Kings to their 12th straight loss.

Harden was acquired by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday for Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick.

Jarrett Allen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won for the eighth time in nine games.

Nique Clifford scored 30 points to lead Sacramento, which hasn't won since beating Washington at home on Jan. 16. The Kings have lost six straight at home.

Up next

Cavaliers: At Denver on Monday night.

Kings: At New Orleans on Monday night.