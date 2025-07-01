Nimbus Fish Hatchery's visitor center, parking lot to be closed over summer

A popular Sacramento area recreation spot is set to have some closures over the summer.

The Nimbus Fish Hatchery says its visitor center, parking lot and fish ponds will be shut down as of July 1.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say ongoing contract negotiations and work to update the facility's HVAC system are also among the reasons for the closure.

Officials say they're working to reopen the facilities as soon as possible, but the California Department of Fish and Wildlife – who manages Nimbus – anticipates the closure to last until September 2025.

Neither the hatchery operations nor the fish will be affected by the closure, officials say.

The Nimbus Fish Hatchery is a popular field trip spot for Sacramento-area schools. Visitors are walked through Fish and Wildlife's efforts to breed and raise salmon.

Runners and cyclists also rely on the Nimbus Fish Hatchery's parking lot to access the American River Trail.