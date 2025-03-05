Sgt. Nicole Gee's family responds to capture of ISIS leader behind 2021 Kabul airport attack

ROSEVILLE -- A suspected senior planner of the 2021 Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan appeared in a U.S. court Wednesday, following his recent capture and extradition.

President Donald Trump announced during Tuesday's joint address to Congress that Mohammad Sharifullah had been taken into custody and brought to the United States to stand trial.

The attack, which occurred during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, claimed the lives of more than 170 Afghan civilians and 13 American service members. Among them was Sgt. Nicole Gee, a Roseville native who was part of the military's Female Engagement Team and was working to evacuate women and children.

Sgt. Gee gained national attention after posting a photo of herself cradling an Afghan child with the caption, "I love my job," just days before the deadly explosion.

In this Aug. 20, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), including Sgt. Nicole Gee calms an infant during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Aug. 28, that Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was one of the Marines killed in Thursday\'s bombing at the airport. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps)

In her hometown of Roseville, Gee's legacy remains strong. A street has been named in her honor called Nicole Gee Drive, serving as a permanent tribute to her sacrifice.

Her aunt, Cheryl Juels, expressed the family's gratitude, saying, "It means everything to us, just knowing that people care. It means everything to us."

Sharifullah, also known as "Jafar," appeared in a Virginia court Wednesday. Authorities have linked him to more than 20 attacks in Afghanistan, as well as a more recent attack in Moscow.