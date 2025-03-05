Mohammad Sharifullah, man allegedly behind Abbey Gate Kabul airport bombing, being extradited to U.S.

Inside Afghanistan more than 3 years after U.S. withdrawal

U.S. officials told CBS News that Mohammad Sharifullah is being extradited to the U.S. in connection with the August 2021 Abbey Gate suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, which killed 13 American service members and about 170 Afghans during the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

A senior Defense Department official said Sharifullah was captured roughly 10 days ago in a joint raid between Pakistani intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency.

U.S. officials said Sharifullah was one of two masterminds involved in the planning of the bombing. He is described as a regional Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, commander.

President Trump announced the arrest at Tuesday's joint address to Congress and thanked the Pakistani government.

Axios was first to name Sharifullah.

According to the Pentagon, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at an entrance to the airport, where thousands of people had been gathering daily as they tried to flee the city after it fell to the Taliban.

Then-President Biden had vowed revenge following the attack, saying, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

Mr. Trump had fiercely criticized both Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris over how the withdrawal was handled while on the campaign trail. The president again lambasted his predecessor for the withdrawal during Tuesday's address to Congress, even claiming it led to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of Defense in a 2024 review identified the bomber as Abdul Rahman al-Logari, who it said was also affiliated with ISIS-K. That review upheld previous findings from the department that the bombing "could not have been preventable at the tactical level."