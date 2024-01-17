Rape suspect accused of faking his death to avoid justice denies his identity

Salt Lake City — A man accused of faking his death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges in Utah denied at a court appearance Tuesday that he is the suspect and, in an apparent British accent, called allegations that he wasn't giving his true name "complete hearsay."

Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, in 2008, prosecutors said. He wasn't identified as a suspect until about a decade later due to a backlog of DNA test kits at the Utah State Crime Lab.

In this image taken from video, alleged U.S. fugitive Nicholas Rossi speaks during a livestreamed hearing on Jan. 16, 2024, in Salt Lake City. During the court appearance, he denied being a man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to Europe to avoid rape charges. KSTU via AP, Pool

Rossi, 36, was extradited from Scotland earlier this month.

At the time, reports CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV, the prosecutor who first filed charges against Rossi conveyed his "heartfelt respect and gratitude to law enforcement agencies worldwide for their unwavering commitment to seeking justice for the victims." Former Utah County Prosecutor David O. Leavitt said, "Now, it is Utah County's turn to stand up for the victims and honor the years of diligent work."

Rossi identified himself Tuesday as Arthur Knight Brown and gave a birthdate in British English - listing the day first, followed by the month and year - that is different from Rossi's, KSTU-TV reported.

He appeared from jail via video wearing an oxygen mask and did not enter a plea at the initial court appearance. He was difficult to understand at times and had to lift up the mask to be heard.

Nicholas Rossi, aka Nicolas Alahverdian, leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff Court after judge Norman McFadyen confirmed his identity as the man who has been fighting extradition to the U.S. on charges involving identity theft and fraud, and a 2008 sexual assault charge in Utah. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Tamara Basuez said Rossi has not admitted his name or birthdate since he returned to Utah.

"Objection, my lady, that is complete hearsay," Rossi told the judge.

Rossi is jailed without the possibility of posting bail in the Orem case. The judge set a detention hearing for Jan. 26.

The judge said a lawyer would be appointed for Rossi. He said he has one, but that the attorney didn't receive notice of Tuesday's hearing.

Rossi, who grew up in foster homes in Rhode Island, made a name for himself there as a vocal critic of the state's Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Four years ago, he told media in Rhode Island that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020.

He used at least 10 different aliases over the years, prosecutors said.

Authorities said his run from the law ended when he was arrested in December 2021 after being recognized by someone at a Glasgow, Scotland, hospital while he was being treated for COVID-19. He insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil.

The man had said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi. He has repeatedly appeared in court in a wheelchair, using an oxygen mask and speaking with the apparent British accent.

After a protracted court battle, Judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled in August that the extradition could move forward. The judge called Rossi "as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative."