San Francisco 49ers to begin 2024 season against New York Jets in primetime

SANTA CLARA – As the National Football League prepares to release the 2024 season schedule, the league announced the San Francisco 49ers would be starting the season with a primetime matchup.

According to the league, the defending NFC Champions will face off against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

The matchup features two teams that are seeking to move forward from past heartbreak. Last season, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon just four plays into their 2023 opener against the Buffalo Bills, which was also a Monday night game.

Meanwhile the 49ers, under quarterback Brock Purdy, are looking to get past a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the overtime of Super Bowl LVIII.

While the full schedule has not been released, the 49ers upcoming opponents have already been announced. Along with the Jets, home opponents include the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

On the road, the 49ers will face the Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks, along with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Other notable matchups for Week 1 of the NFL season include the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 and the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles facing off in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6, the NFL's first-ever game in South America.

The full 2024 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night at 5 p.m. Pacific.