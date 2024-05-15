San Francisco 49ers 2024 season schedule includes Super Bowl rematch with Chiefs

The full 2024 NFL schedule for the San Francisco 49ers was released Wednesday evening, including a rematch with Super Bowl rivals the Kansas City Chiefs in October.

There were some details about the 2024 schedule released Tuesday, but the full schedule wasn't made public until 5 p.m.

The team posted about the season schedule on its social media accounts.

During the pre-season, the Niners will play against the Titans and the Saints before the traditional match-up against the Raiders prior to the regular season commencing.

As already reported on Tuesday, the 49ers kick off the regular season with a Monday Night Football showdown at Levi's Stadium against the New York Jets led by former Cal great and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose 2023 season came to an abrupt end when he ruptured his Achilles tendon just four plays into last year's MNF opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The balance of the team's September schedule includes games against the Vikings, NFC West rivals the Rams and the Patriots.

On Oct. 20, the team will host the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch eight months after the 49ers' stinging 25-22 overtime loss in February.

The Niners will face the Dallas Cowboys at home the following week on Oct. 27. There will also be playoff rematches against the Green Bay Packers (Nov. 24) and the Detroit Lions (Dec. 30). The full schedule is available at the team's website.