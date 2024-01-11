Newly approved housing complex creates controversy in Sacramento's Campus Commons neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's housing crisis is creating controversy in one of its notable neighborhoods: Campus Commons.

The planning commission approved a new housing complex in the neighborhood Thursday despite the organized opposition of neighbors.

"It's very frustrating to see the city just kind of walk all over us," Campus Commons resident Emily Smith said.

"We will lose our visibility. We will have safety hazards," Campus Commons resident Inderjit Rye said.

The notable Sacramento HOA neighborhood was built in the 1960s with tree-lined streets and curvy sidewalks.

Neighbors gathered at the site of a planned three-story housing complex that would sit just outside the HOA to show their solidarity against it and whoever moves in.

"They would essentially be leaches," Smith said. "We have assets, community assets that we support with our HOA dues."

Despite the 200-plus letters of opposition, warning of increased traffic and trash, and outrage over cutting down two protected coastal redwood trees, the Sacramento Planning Commission approved the plans.

Katherine Bardis Miry is the developer working to bridge the community divide.

"Coming into an older community and well-established community is always difficult," Bardis-Miry said. "We understand that change is hard, and design views differ."

The city's approval comes as Sacramento has fallen behind on state-mandated housing construction. Sacramento is required to approve 5,700 new homes each year. In 2022, it built less than half of that.

"Housing is critical in Sacramento," said Julian Andrade, planning commissioner. "There's a lack of housing. We need housing, and if we went against this, it would go against everything we stand for and everything in the general plan."

The planning commission voted unanimously to move forward with the housing project.

The neighbors' resistance has not come to an end. There is still a path to appeal to the city council.