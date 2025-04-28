Here are new plans for the former Club Pheasant site in West Sacramento

Here's how a new family wants to revamp the former Club Pheasant site in West Sacramento

Here's how a new family wants to revamp the former Club Pheasant site in West Sacramento

Here's how a new family wants to revamp the former Club Pheasant site in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — West Sacramento's Club Pheasant restaurant had been owned by the same family for more than eight decades, but they decided to close it down two years ago.

Mayor Martha Guerrero says the location was such an important local landmark that the city purchased the property to keep it from being bulldozed.

"We have a vision to see this brought back in a newer and bigger way," she said.

Now, another restaurant family is unveiling new plans, with a refreshed concept. Instead of just one eatery, there will be up to six places to drink and dine.

"We think it's really just going to be that kind of beacon that Club Pheasant has always been," said Henry de vere White of the project development team.

He and his brother Simon have been in the restaurant business for 30 years.

"Currently, we own The Snug, we own Ro Sham Beaux Wine Bar, and we own the Butterscotch Den," de vere White said.

The family plans on bringing in places like Jack's Urban Eats, Temple Coffee and a new bar.

Additional structures will be built on the property, but the historic club pheasant facade will be preserved.

"What we want to do is create something that is welcoming, that allows people to come and gather and create memories," de vere White said.

The city will be taking a steep loss on its investment. They purchased the property two years ago for more than $3 million and are offering to sell it for less than half that price.

"You see a loss in revenue, but you can see the future because we're going to get funding back in future tax sales," Mayor Guerrero said.

The new restaurants are expected to create about 200 jobs, and the mayor says it's important to preserve this significant local site.

"We need to inject resources for businesses to thrive here," Mayor Guerrero said.

The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to vote on the property sale and development proposal at its meeting on Wednesday evening.