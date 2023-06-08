Watch CBS News
New outdoor all-you-can-eat seafood boil at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

By Norafiqin Hairoman

CBS Sacramento

Lake Tahoe is introducing its first and only outdoor raw seafood bar, Oyster Bar, this summer. 

In collaboration with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, the Oyster Bar on the Patio will kick off June 15 and will take place throughout the summer. 

This outdoor all-you-can-eat seafood boil will be available on the Alpine Union patio every Thursday and Friday. 

Tom Russell, VP of Food & Beverage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, said, "With the ever-present demand for Oyster Bar, we are happy to provide guests with this pop-up offering to enjoy even more of what Oyster Bar has to offer."

This summer special costs $59.99 per persona and the menu includes shrimp, Dungeness crab, snow crab, and their famous clam chowder. 

Oyster Bar was recently recognized as a top 25 casino restaurant in the country. 

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, click here

