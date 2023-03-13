A new office trend is going viral on social media

A new office trend is trying to take the sting out of the start of the work week.

It's called "Bare Minimum Mondays", and it's going viral on social media.

Sell-employed digital creator and startup co-founder Marisa Jo Mayes says she keeps the first 2 hours of her Monday free, and schedules only 3 tasks for the day. She says it has completely changed her perspective on Mondays and upped her productivity.

Mayes said, "It was like some kind of sorcery had happened. As soon as the pressure was gone, I was more productive than I've been in a long time."

"Bare Minimum Mondays" is the latest strategy to combat ever-increasing work burnout.