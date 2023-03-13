Watch CBS News
A new office trend is going viral on social media

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A new office trend is going viral on social media
A new office trend is going viral on social media 00:34

A new office trend is trying to take the sting out of the start of the work week. 

It's called "Bare Minimum Mondays", and it's going viral on social media. 

Sell-employed digital creator and startup co-founder Marisa Jo Mayes says she keeps the first 2 hours of her Monday free, and schedules only 3 tasks for the day. She says it has completely changed her perspective on Mondays and upped her productivity. 

Mayes said, "It was like some kind of sorcery had happened. As soon as the pressure was gone, I was more productive than I've been in a long time."

"Bare Minimum Mondays" is the latest strategy to combat ever-increasing work burnout. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 12:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

