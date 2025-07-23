New Lego-themed store builds buzz in Sacramento's greenhaven neighborhood

Legos remain popular eight decades after they were first made, and now a new store is opening in Sacramento. We got an inside look at the newest place to play.

Dylan Anderson is the general manager of a new Lego-themed store called Bricks and Minifigs in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood.

The store has shelves full of new products and will buy, sell, and trade used Legos. The variety seems endless, from pirates and Harry Potter to Fortnite and floral arrangements.

Some Lego sets actually go up in value and are worth more than a thousand dollars.

The grand opening is this weekend, but Lego fans of all ages are already coming in to take a look.

"You're putting all these little pieces together, and eventually, it becomes something big and something that you can show off to everybody," one man said.

The store has a community room where people can hold Lego parties and classes. They're also hoping to work with local schools to teach science and engineering lessons using Legos.

"We can teach tensile strength, we can teach longitudinal rigidity or any other engineering concept," Anderson said.

Whether it's picking up a handful of Legos in the bulk bin or starting a new set from scratch, there are countless ways to begin building memories.

"You're imagination is the limit," Anderson said.

Bricks and Minifigs is located in the Bel Air shopping center on Rush River Drive. The grand opening is this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.