New center in Davis will help address the homeless problem

DAVIS - There is one more solution to address the challenge of homelessness, with the grand opening of Paul's Place in the city of Davis.

Sutter Health offered matching funds to make the four-story project happen. The building includes a day-use resource center on the first floor with health services, 24-hour staffing, and enhanced day services including shower, restroom, and laundry facilities.

There are also 10 single-resident units of transitional housing on the second floor and another 18 individual 300-square-foot micro units of permanent housing on the third and fourth floors. The exterior design with the orange 'h' symbolizes what the project is about-hope and home... In the form of a goalpost to start winning in life.

"It's going to allow everyone to have that space when we all come home and we just need to decompress -- when we need to be with ourselves," said Becky Marigo, program supervisor. "We need to have our own space...to allow people that independence and that time to think and just be themselves."

Each level of the facility required different building codes, a challenge the architect overcame. Many hope this serves as a model worldwide. The project stalled when pandemic-related supply chain issues and cost overruns exceeded their $5 million budget. But $2 million in Recovery Act funding helped complete construction.