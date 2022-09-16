New apartment complex proposed for south Natomas

SACRAMENTO - A new apartment complex for working families and young professionals could soon be coming to south Natomas.

The complex would include dozens of units with rents below the market rate and would fill an empty lot on Fong Ranch Road between I-80, Natomas High School, and Truxel Road, the Sacbee says.

There will be amenities for families and young professionals. It will also include a community building, pool, and a dog spa.