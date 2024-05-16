Watch CBS News
New area code being added to 530 region in California

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – People who get a new phone line in a large part of northeastern California will soon have to deal with getting an area code they might not be used to seeing.

On Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission announced plans to incorporate a new area code that will overlay the existing "530" region.

The new area code will be "837." It will be implemented starting Jan. 31, 2025, according to the CPUC.

What this means is that people who request a new service or an additional line in what's currently the 530 region may now be assigned an 837 number. Existing phone numbers won't change.

Why is a new area code being added to the 530 region?

The CPUC says new telephone numbers in the 530 region are in high demand.

All or parts of the following counties are in the 530 region: Alpine, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lassen, Modoc, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo, and Yuba.

It won't be the first time in recent years that a new area code overlay will be added to a region. Back in 2017, Sacramento's 916 area code was joined by 279. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 2:31 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

