Watch CBS News
Local News

Nevada Union High School lockdown lifted after reports of firearm nearby; 4 detained

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRASS VALLEY – Four people were detained after Nevada Union High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. 

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., deputies said they received reports that a person had a firearm near the school. 

After arriving on the scene, four "persons of interest" were detained for questioning, the sheriff's office said. 

The school was placed on lockdown due to its proximity. That lockdown, as well as a lockdown at Echo Ridge Christian, was lifted shortly before 2 p.m., deputies said. 

No injuries or gunshots have been reported, deputies said. At this time, deputies have not said if a firearm was located. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.