Nevada County sheriff investigating death of 15-month-old child

The death of a toddler is under investigation over the weekend in Nevada County.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to Ragan Way in the Alta Sierra area south of Grass Valley Sunday evening over reports of a child left in a hot car.

A Nevada County Consolidated Fire crew started life-saving measures on the 15-month-old child, but the sheriff's office says the toddler died.

Deputies say the coroner is now investigating the toddler's death.

At this point in the investigation, the sheriff's office says it's unclear if anyone will be facing criminal charges.