Placer County neighbors remember victims of deadly Tahoe boating accident

A friend of one of the eight victims killed in Saturday's deadly boating accident on Lake Tahoe is sharing how they're remembering him.

The boat capsized near D.L. Bliss State Park Saturday afternoon as a fast-moving thunderstorm swept through the area.

On Tuesday, officials released the names of those who died. Two of the victims were from Northern California's Placer County, one from Lincoln and another from Auburn.

Thomas Smith and his daughter, Stella, were on vacation when they learned their neighbor, 71-year-old Pete Bayes of Lincoln, was among those killed in Saturday's accident in Tahoe.

"The kids and I were traveling and we were seeing the videos of the storm and the boats piling up," Thomas Smith said. "Then to come to find out that it was your neighbor… or my neighbor… it's tough."

Smith described Bayes as a kind man and the kind of neighbor who was always ready to help, whether it was chatting about tech with his son, taking care of his daughter's dog, or pitching in around the neighborhood.

"You couldn't have asked for a better neighbor. Always willing to watch the kids… like Stella said, he helped with the dogs, my yard, garbage cans, parking spots… You name it. He would help you. Just a great guy," Smith said.

Bayes was on the boat with his family when it capsized.

His nephew, 37-year-old Josh Pickles, an executive at DoorDash, also died in the accident, along with Pickles' parents.

In a statement, DoorDash said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles… Our thoughts and love are with his wife, daughter, his family, and all who were close to him."

At 37, Pickles was the youngest person on board.

Another local victim was 71-year-old Timothy O'Leary of Auburn. Neighbors who spoke with us off-camera described O'Leary as a generous and kind man who regularly volunteered at the local food bank in Auburn.