Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.

Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week.

"I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.

He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population near the playground and surrounding area, but he has to keep a close eye on his players.

"We have not used the restrooms. We have not used the playgrounds at all," Peterson said.

The activity in the park is also concerning neighbors in the area.

"It's intimidation. Especially as a mom with kids, what do you do at that point?" an anonymous neighbor said.

Michele Glavas, a neighbor to Chorley Park for nearly 20 years, said she has seen needles, tents and human feces on the playground. She also said she feels threatened when she goes there.

"They say this is their park and they're allowed to stay there," Glavas said.

City officials say they are aware of the issues and that encampments are banned from all city parks. More recently, encampments were banned from being within 500 feet of schools according to the city's recent infrastructure ordinance.

In a statement from Sacramento's Department of Community Response, they said "department and park rangers will continue to visit the park and offer services and enforce city laws, and additional investments are planned for the park to activate it in the next year."