Nearby residents speak out about suspected DUI crash that killed 5 in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - New information has been released about a crash on highway 160 that killed five people in Sacramento County.

At least two of the victims are teenagers. The driver, who was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, is in custody. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly led authorities on a chase from River Road to Elk Grove.

Belongings from the car and the people in it were scattered in the ivy. Loved ones have come back to collect what they can and make sense of the loss.

"It's horrific and it's numbing," said neighbor Maria Craddock

Neighbors who live on River Road say there's an open invitation for the families of the five victims killed right outside their home to visit this scene.

"No sleep waking up knowing there's five lives lost, and children -- 16, 17, 19..," said Craddock.

Craddock lives a few yards from the accident site and was on hand throughout the night for comfort to family members as they heard the worst.

A Cadillac SUV driven by Garcia, allegedly under the influence, hit a tree at a high rate of speed, according to a witness.

"It was flipped upside down and turned 180 and it was in this ivy. Couple bodies in the ivy, it was hard to identify. We went rushing over to them," said Josh, a neighbor.

Everyone inside the SUV, including two teens and 29-year-old Monte Nunn died. Nunn's aunt came here to see for herself.

"We've seen the sisters, twin sister, high school friends have come," said Craddock.

A shoe and other belongings of the victims have been found in the greenery on the side of the road. The SUV was mangled and towed away, but the impacts of the accident, so close to home, haven't faded.

"I knew it was real. I knew they weren't moving, I couldn't tell if it was one or two people, it's very disheartening and heartbreaking," said Craddock.

Some of the people inside the vehicle were related. Their siblings were here throughout the day. The CHP was expected to return to the scene of the crash Friday night to remove the vehicle and clean up the scene.