Sheriff: Suspect tied to River Road crash that left 5 dead arrested in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO — A suspect believed to be connected to a River Road crash that left five people dead was arrested in Elk Grove after being chased in a stolen vehicle, authorities said Thursday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the River Road crash, just south of the Freeport area, that saw a vehicle go off the roadway and collide with a tree, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. The deceased were five adults — three women and two men.

Not long after the crash, in the same area, a carjacking occurred, the CHP said. The witness to the carjacking called 911 and gave a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area and were able to locate the stolen vehicle and suspect, who was believed to be an occupant of the vehicle involved in the prior crash.

The suspect led a chase into Elk Grove. The pursuit ended in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive.

The suspect, only described as an adult man, was apprehended and taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

At this time, the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.