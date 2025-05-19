3 large dogs on the loose in Sacramento sought by animal control

SACRAMENTO – Animal control officers are trying to capture three dogs on the loose in the Natomas area that have harmed two other animals.

Front Street Animal Shelter officials sent out a public safety alert Sunday regarding three large husky-mix dogs.

The dogs have been seen in the area of Fong Ranch Road and Natomas High School.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT – NATOMAS AREA (ZIP CODE 95833) Our Animal Service Officers are actively working to capture three... Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento on Sunday, May 18, 2025

Officials noted that the dogs have allegedly harmed two animals, but no further details about those attacks were given. Officials also stated that the dogs haven't shown aggression toward people.

Still, animal control is concerned due to the dogs' evasiveness and unpredictability.

Photos of the dogs have been released by the shelter, and one of the dogs may still be running loose with a catch pole.

Officials are urging people in the area to be aware when walking their pets and to refrain from approaching the loose dogs if they see them. Instead, if seen, residents are being urged to call 311 immediately.