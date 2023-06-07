1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into tree in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and four others, including one child, were injured after the car they were in collided with a tree in Sacramento, authorities said Wednesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way in the south Natomas area.

One of the four adults died at the scene, while the other four occupants were taken to an area hospital. The Sacramento Police Department said those four all suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sacramento police said Bandaras Drive would be closed between Delphinium and Watercourse ways while they investigate the scene.