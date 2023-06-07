Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into tree in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

1 person killed in crash along Barandas Drive in Sacramento
1 person killed in crash along Barandas Drive in Sacramento 01:26

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and four others, including one child, were injured after the car they were in collided with a tree in Sacramento, authorities said Wednesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Barandas Drive and Sweet Maple Way in the south Natomas area.

One of the four adults died at the scene, while the other four occupants were taken to an area hospital. The Sacramento Police Department said those four all suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sacramento police said Bandaras Drive would be closed between Delphinium and Watercourse ways while they investigate the scene.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.