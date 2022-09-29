Where to get deals on National Coffee Day

Study suggests drinking coffee could lead to a longer life Study suggests drinking coffee could lead to a longer life 00:19

There's a national holiday for seemingly everything these days & while some might go unnoticed, there are plenty that are celebrated widely. For instance, today (September 29) is National Coffee Day, and that means you can score some deals on your daily brew, or even free cups.

Here are the ones we found:

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering its rewards members a free medium coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Get a free iced or hot-brewed coffee -- no purchase necessary.

Rewards members receive a free donut.



Panera

Free coffee all day on Sept. 29 for parents and caregivers.

Peet's Coffee

Free small drip coffee with any purchase at participating locations.

Neither Starbucks nor McDonald's is offering a National Coffee Day offer this year.