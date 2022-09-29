Watch CBS News
Where to get deals on National Coffee Day

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

There's a national holiday for seemingly everything these days & while some might go unnoticed, there are plenty that are celebrated widely. For instance, today (September 29) is National Coffee Day, and that means you can score some deals on your daily brew, or even free cups.

Here are the ones we found:

Dunkin'

  • Dunkin' is offering its rewards members a free medium coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme 

  • Get a free iced or hot-brewed coffee -- no purchase necessary.
  • Rewards members receive a free donut.

Panera

  • Free coffee all day on Sept. 29 for parents and caregivers.

Peet's Coffee

  • Free small drip coffee with any purchase at participating locations. 

Neither Starbucks nor McDonald's is offering a National Coffee Day offer this year. 

