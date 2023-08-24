National Cinema Day: These Sacramento theaters are offering $4 movie tickets Sunday

Celebrate National Cinema Day with $4 movie tickets Celebrate National Cinema Day with $4 movie tickets 00:21

Sunday, August 27 is the second annual National Cinema Day. More than 3,000 theaters across the country, including some in Sacramento, are enticing Americans to see a big-screen flick with $4 movie tickets.

Blockbusters "Barbie," which has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, and "Oppenheimer" will still be showing for those who have missed out on the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Also playing this weekend will be the new No. 1 movie "Blue Beetle" from DC Comics, along with "Gran Turismo" and "Bottoms."

Last year's National Cinema Day featured $3 tickets, bringing in 8.1 million moviegoers. The promotion is put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners.

Here is a list of participating theaters and theatre chains in the Sacramento region:

Cinemark

CinemaWest (Country Club, State Theatre and Multiplex, and Palladio Luxe)

West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-In

Regal

The Tower Theatre

Are we missing any in your area? Send us a message, here.