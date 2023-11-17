Nanny sentenced to 707 years in prison for molesting kids and showing porn to another

Nanny sentenced to over 700 years in prison for molesting the children he babysat Nanny sentenced to over 700 years in prison for molesting the children he babysat 01:18

An Orange County judge sentenced a male nanny to over 707 years in prison on Friday for molesting 16 young boys and showing pornography to another.

Prosecutors claimed that 34-year-old Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski filmed many of the sexual assaults. His victims were between the ages of 2 and 12 years old.

"This is a case of shattered innocence and precious childhoods that were robbed from 17 little boys. These children will never know the people they were truly intended to be – because their childhoods were suddenly and inexplicably interrupted not by a wolf at the door, but by a predator masquerading as godsend," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

A jury convicted Zakrzewski of 34 felonies, including 27 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

After family members of his victims read impact statements, Zakrzewski did not apologize. Instead, he said he prided himself "on bringing smiles" to their children.

"All the good times we shared were 100% genuine," he said.

Zakrzewski called himself "the original Sitter Buddy" and offered mentorships, overnight and vacation babysitting, according to his website.

"He had no interest in protecting these children; his only interest was in preying on their innocence and filming the assaults for his sick sexual gratification," Spitzer said.

Prosecutors said all of the crimes happened between 2014 and 2019.Law enforcement learned about Zakrzewski in early May 2019 when a Laguna Beach couple reported him for inappropriately touching their 8-year-old son. The investigation led to officers to identify at least 11 more victims spread across Southern California.