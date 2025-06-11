Musk says he regrets some of his posts on Trump, conceding they "went too far"

Elon Musk, the world's richest person and President Trump's former adviser, said early Wednesday he regretted some of his recent criticisms of the president, in the wake of their public falling-out last week.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

Their blistering break-up — largely carried out on social media before a riveted public on Thursday last week — was ignited by Musk's harsh criticism of Mr. Trump's so-called "big, beautiful" spending bill currently before Congress.

The two wound up trading insults and accusations as their public feud reached new heights.

Musk even publicly mused about creating a new political party.

Things got to the point where the president threatened Musk with "serious consequences" if he chose to fund Democrats in upcoming elections, though Mr. Trump didn't say what those consequences would be. Musk's companies have many lucrative federal contracts.

The president told NBC News' Kristen Welker in a phone interview Saturday that he has no desire to rebuild his relationship with Musk.