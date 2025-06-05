Trump to meet with new German chancellor at White House

Washington — Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is meeting with President Trump at the White House on Thursday, with the two world leaders expected to address trade and tariffs, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

It's their first in-person meeting since Merz, leader of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union party, won a parliamentary vote to become chancellor last month following an election in February.

Tariffs and trade are sure to be top of mind for the two leaders, with Mr. Trump's 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union set to take effect July 9. The EU, which includes Germany, has said it's preparing "countermeasures" to hit back. The 50% tariffs were set to start June 1, but Mr. Trump delayed the heavy tariffs after speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Twenty-seven nations make up the EU.

"I look forward to my first personal meeting with @POTUS tomorrow in Washington," Merz posted on X, in German. "Our alliance with America was, is, and remains of paramount importance for the security, freedom, and prosperity of Europe. The United States is an indispensable friend and partner of Germany."

The Trump-Merz meeting also comes hours after the president signed a proclamation Wednesday banning foreign nationals from a dozen countries, including Afghanistan and Haiti.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump and Merz are set to hold a bilateral meeting and then a bilateral lunch meeting.