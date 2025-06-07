Watch CBS News

What's at stake in Musk-Trump online spat

Republicans are trying to avoid the fallout from the fighting between President Donald Trump and former DOGE head Elon Musk. The two have been engaged in a social media spat since Musk blasted the president's massive spending bill.
