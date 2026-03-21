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Murder-suicide in Sacramento being investigated after children call 911

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a murder-suicide after receiving a call from the victim's child on Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a home after a juvenile called 911 and said her dad was attacking her mom.

The sheriff's office said the juvenile and two other juveniles ran from the home and hid while deputies got to the scene. Once deputies arrived, they looked through a window into the home and saw a woman lying on the ground.

They then entered the home and determined the woman was unresponsive; they also found an unresponsive man.

Both were pronounced dead, and the sheriff's office said their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The man and woman were the parents of the juveniles, the sheriff's office confirmed. 

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